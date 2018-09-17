Central Point murder suspect request lawyers

Medford, Ore. – A Medford man has been in court since 2015, when he was accused of murdering a Central Point man.
After he spent time in the Oregon State hospital, his case was delayed again today because he is now requesting a lawyer.
Robert Davies-Calhoun is accused of shooting and killing Douglas Spaur outside a central point convenience store back in November of 2015. In January of last year, the case was delayed when he said he wanted to represent himself. After firing three lawyers, Davies-Calhoun was sent to the Oregon State hospital after his mental state was called into question.
He has now been assigned a new attorney, and his pretrial conference date was pushed to the first of October.
