Fire near Alberstons quickly put out with fast work by fire crews

Medford, Ore. – Around eight Sunday night, Medford fire crews were called to a grass field near the Albertsons on west main.
The flames reached almost a half an acre, but because of the open field around the fire. Crews were able to knock it down quickly. Authorities tell us that a transient camp nearby caused the fire, but as of tonight they’re not completely sure what started the fire.
“We did notice it was a known transient area, so there were 5 or 6 active transient camps so we’re reaching out to mpd to make sure we’re working together to get those folks a new place to go,” fire investigator, Chase Browing said.
Medford Fire Rescue wants to remind everyone that we are still in fire season, despite the cooler temperatures outside.
