Central Point officer attacked by dog, shots fired

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A Central Point Police officer is recovering from injuries he sustained from a dog attack Saturday morning.
According to reports, the officer came across an illegal camp on the Bear Creek Greenway near Pine street around 9 a.m. The officer made it known he was with law enforcement as he was approaching the tent. He soon met with a female who came out of it.
As the officer was in contact it was determined that a male was hiding in the tent with a large dog. However, they failed to control the dog which broke out of the ten and attacked the officer. During the incident the officer fired his weapon, hitting the dog once. No one else was injured.
The officer was sent to the hospital for injuries he sustained. The dog was transported to an emergency veterinarian clinic. The owners of the dog were issued citations for Maintaining a Dangerous Dog.
Jackson County Animal Control was contacted and will take control of the animal when released from the clinic. This case is still under investigation.
