Central Point shooting suspect in custody

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Central Point Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting at a local skate park.

According to police, the suspect is 20-year-old Christopher Eduardo Jimenez of Grants Pass.

Police say they served a search warrant on the 2400 block of Jerome Prairie Road outside the city limits of Grants Pass on Monday afternoon.

Officials say they took Jimenez into custody without incident.

Central Point Police say around noon on Sunday, they got a report of an assault at Joel Tanzi Skate Park.

When they arrived, they say they found a male victim had been shot and the suspect had fled the area.

Police say security cameras show the two people meeting.

Officials say at some point, the victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle, that’s when the driver fired several shots, hitting the victim multiple times before driving away.

Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Jimenez is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault in the first degree, and robbery in the first degree.

