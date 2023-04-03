Rebuilding Olsrud Playground will cost $500K

MEDFORD, Ore. – The wildly popular Olsrud Family Community Playground is set to rebuild again following a fire in February.

Medford Parks and Rec has finally compiled all the data.

It says it will cost an estimated half a $ 500K to replace the burned section of the playground.

This cost includes construction material, concrete work, labor and rubberized tiles for the custom-made playground.

“These things are not cheap, especially custom playgrounds. So am I surprised by this, no is it a huge number, yes”, said Rich Rosenthal, Medford Parks and Rec.

The city is now going through the insurance process to rebuild the park.

They are hoping to get the park ready by this summer at the soonest.

We reached out to Medford Police to check on the status of the criminal investigation after neighbors say a man was seen starting the fire.

We haven’t heard back.

