Ceremony honors fallen Forest Service firefighter in Gold Beach

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The US Forest Service held a ceremony in Gold Beach today honoring the firefighter who died in a car crash last weekend.

A Cordon of Honor was held in the name of Benjamin Sapper made up of federal, state, and local fire and emergency vehicles.

There was also a flag raising ceremony and a chance for Sapper’s family to meet his colleagues at the gold beach ranger district.

Forest service officials say this loss is devastating for anyone who knew or worked with Benjamin.

“The forest service employees are tight,” said Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest acting Forest Supervisor Jake Winn. “We’re a family of people and losing someone – one of us – hurts. It hurts us all and you know, we feel that.”

Winn says the flag ceremony, last call on the radio, and a flyover were all done to honor Benjamin’s memory.

Winn says he’s proud to be part of the forest service family that honors its own.

