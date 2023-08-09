Applications open soon for Paid Leave Oregon benefits

Starting next week, Oregonians can begin applying for Paid Leave Oregon benefits.

The new benefits program applies to employees needing leave for family, medical, or safety reasons.

Paid Leave Oregon applications will start to be accepted on August 14th through a new online system.

Applications will be available in English and Spanish.

Officials with Paid Leave Oregon say this is a major program they hope will help positively impact Oregon’s working families.

“it will not only help individuals but will hopefully break some cycles of generational poverty and help businesses keep more of their skilled employees,” said David Gerstenfeld with Paid Leave Oregon.

The state says Paid Leave Oregon will start September 3.

Officials say they think it will take about two weeks after the program officially starts for benefits to be approved.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.