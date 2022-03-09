Chair of Oregon Republican Party stepping down

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s Republican Party chair has resigned, citing issues with his own party.

Monday, State Senator Dallas Heard, who represents Myrtle Creek, said he will leave the chair role this Friday, March 11th, according to the Associated Press. However, he says he will keep his legislative seat.

Heard was recently kicked out of two legislative sessions for not wearing a mask.

GOP Vice Chairman and Josephine County Commissioner Herman Baertschiger will fill in as chair until a replacement is found.

