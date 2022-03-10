President of Harry & David stepping down

MEDFORD, Ore. – A major change at the top is coming soon to one of Medford’s largest and most well-known businesses.

NBC5 News has exclusively learned that Harry & David President Steve Lightman is retiring this year.

Lightman has run the Medford company, owned by 1-800-Flowers.com, since 2015.

The sprawling campus is home to 1,700 employees. It adds thousands more as we get closer to the holidays.

Harry & David doesn’t individually report its financials. Those fall under its parent company’s “gourmet food and gift basket” segment. But, in Lightman’s seven years at the company, it’s clear that side of the business has grown.

In just its most recent quarterly financial report, revenues increased in the “gourmet and gift basket segment” by 8.4 percent. That brought its revenues up to $97.5 million.

NBC5 News was told Lightman will be leaving Harry and David by the end of the year. His successor has not been named.