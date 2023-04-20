Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal “Rust” shooting

(CNN) Charges have been dropped against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer which occurred while filming a movie in 2021.

The shooting occurred on the “Rust” movie set in October 2021.

Baldwin, as well as the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged in January with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed pled not guilty to the charges back in February.

Attorneys for Baldwin released a statement expressing that the team is “pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin…”

The attorneys also noted that they encourage “a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances” of the accident.

