Chetco Bar Fire grows, evacuation shelter moved

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Those who evacuated their homes due to the Chetco Bar Fire burning northeast of Brookings are being moved to a new evacuation shelter.
The Chetco Bar Fire was first reported on July 17. Since then, the fire has grown to an estimated 91,551 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations.
On August 20, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (Go!) evacuation order for residents in an area from the junction of Highway 101 and Carpenterville Road north of Pisol River and east to the previous Level 3 evacuation areas for those in the wilderness area along the Chetco River above Loeb State Park and includes Miller, Nook and Redwood Bars.
Read more about evacuation notice levels.
The Red Cross set up a shelter at the Brookings-Harbor High School, but that shelter has been moved due to increased firefighting activity in the area and to create more distance between the fire and the evacuation center.
The new shelter is located at Riley Elementary School in Gold Beach.
A representative from the Red Cross Pet Evacuation Team will be at the evacuation shelter to provide assistance if necessary.
You can find the very latest fire information here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/