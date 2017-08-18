Chetco Bar Fire prompts Level 3 evacuation notices

Rogue River-Siskiyou Nat’l Forest, Ore. – Some residents near the Chetco Bar Fire burning in Curry County have been issued a Level 3 evacuation notice.
The Level 3 (GO!) notice alerts residents they need to evacuate within 24 hours, as the danger in their area is imminent, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Department.
Read more about evacuation notice levels.
The order is for those in the wilderness area along the Chetco River above Loeb State Park and includes Miller, Nook and Redwood Bars.
At 8:00 a.m. on August 19, the voluntary evacuation will be a mandatory one, according to CCSD. Residents are required to be out of their homes by then.
Displaced residents can relocate to an evacuation shelter at the Brookings-Harbor High School operated by the Red Cross.
The sheriff’s department has set up a checkpoint at Loeb State Park. Only residents will be allowed to proceed through the checkpoint.
The US Forest Service said the Chetco Bar Fire grew to an estimated 10,936 acres on Friday morning.
Officials expect to see an increase in visible smoke. Brookings and Harbor are expected to have lower air quality levels than normal.
For the latest air quality information, visit http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com
Information about the Chetco Bar Fire can be obtained by calling 541-247-3680 or visiting the following website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5385/