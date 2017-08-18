The Oregon Eclipse Hotline is now live

Salem, Ore. – Residents and visitors to Oregon and southwest Washington now have the option of talking to a “211info” operator if they have any questions about the August 21 solar eclipse.
According to the Central Oregon Emergency Information Network, operators are available to “answer questions about where and how to view the eclipse, safety concerns, emergency preparedness, traffic, road closures and more.”
Operators will be available from Wednesday, August 16, through Wednesday, August 23, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
211info will work to gather information along with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Oregon Parks and Recreation, Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Transportation and other local agencies.
You can call 211 and press 1 for general eclipse information, or text “eclipse” to 898211. More information can be found online at http://www.211info.org/eclipse