Chick-Fil-A moving forward with Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford says Chick-Fil-A picked up their permits this week.

The project was approved by city officials in May.

Construction is set to begin soon on 10 Rossanley Drive right next to Starbucks and across from Trader Joes, but no word on when the restaurant is expected to be up and running.

We’ve reached out to the company for comment and have not heard anything back.

Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on this developing story.

