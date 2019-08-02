Chick-Fil-A moving forward with Medford location

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford says Chick-Fil-A picked up their permits this week.
The project was approved by city officials in May.
Construction is set to begin soon on 10 Rossanley Drive right next to Starbucks and across from Trader Joes, but no word on when the restaurant is expected to be up and running.
We’ve reached out to the company for comment and have not heard anything back.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.