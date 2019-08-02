Two families without a home after duplex fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two families are without a home after a duplex caught fire near the greenway this afternoon.
It happened just after 3 P.M. on the East 9th street near the greenway. Multiple crews from Medford fire-rescue responded. They say the fire may have sparked in the attic.
“They had a fire in the attic space primarily and they’re trying to determine whether the fire started on the outside and went in or the inside because there’s some damage on the exterior of the house as well,” Chief Brian Fish said.
The power was cut in case the fire was electrical, the street was shut down but is reopened again tonight.
