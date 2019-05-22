Chief of Ashland Fire & Rescue resigns amid budget concerns

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland Fire & Rescue Chief Mike D’Orazi has resigned.
The Ashland Firefighters Association confirmed the chief handed in his resignation on Monday.
In his resignation letter he reportedly said he stepped down from the position to prevent the layoff of firefighters as the city deals with a projected $2 million deficit.
The association said that he was asked by city administration to reduce the fire department budget by $300,000 with a further $100,000 reduction in their overtime budget.
No word on who will replace the chief or when the search for a new one will begin.