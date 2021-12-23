Child killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A child died after a crash in Klamath County Wednesday.

Oregon State Police said at about 5:34 p.m. on December 22, a 33-year-old San Ysidro, California resident was driving a silver minivan northbound on Highway 97. When the vehicle was about 15 miles north of Chiloquin, the driver lost control due to icy conditions. The minivan crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle.

The driver of the van and four passengers were taken to a nearby hospital. A fifth passenger who was 7-years-old sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

OSP said Highway 97 was restricted to one lane for about six hours.

No further information was provided by OSP.