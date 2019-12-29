Children receive beds built by local non-profit volunteers

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– Several children in Josephine County will be sleeping in beds this weekend thanks to the work of a local non-profit.
Volunteers recently joined up with Sleep In Heavenly Peace to build new 21 beds for children. On Saturday, those beds were delivered bringing the county’s total number of donated beds to 250.
However, the non-profit says there are still more children sleeping without beds in the county.
“Our mission for SHP is no kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” said Nathan Olson, co-president of the Josephine County chapter. “So that’s our mission and that’s our goal and we’re not going to stop until we complete that.”
Jackson County also has a chapter that recently formed. They donated six beds before Christmas.
In total, the chapter has donated 105 beds.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.