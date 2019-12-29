Local businesses react to new tobacco law

MEDFORD, Ore. — The legal age to buy tobacco products across the U.S. is now 21.
President Donald Trump signed that measure into law on Friday.
NBC5 News reached out to several businesses.
Most didn’t want to comment on camera, but said they didn’t see the law as affecting their business since Oregon already raised the age for purchasing tobacco products in 2017.
The store manager for “Cigar Cave” in Medford, which sells premium tobacco products, also said he doesn’t see it doing much to disrupt business.
“We don’t have a youthful demographic that consumes premium cigars,” Matt Roberts says. “It doesn’t affect our shop so much… vape shops, that kind of stuff. Tobacco cigarette shops are going to feel the pinch.”
Roberts says he does see health concerns with vaping and believes it should be better controlled.
However, he doesn’t think a ban like this is the answer.
