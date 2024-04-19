Chiloquin Elementary Principal awarded Oregon Principal of the Year

CHILOQUIN, Ore. – Chiloquin Elementary School’s Principal is taking home the 2024 Oregon Elementary Principal of the Year award.
According to the Klamath County School District, Principal Rita Hepper received the award from the Coalition of Oregon School Administrators (COSA). Hepper was chosen by more than 1,200 elementary school colleagues from around the state.
The news was announced during an all school assembly on Wednesday. Klamath County School District Superintendent Glen Szymoniak surprised Hepper with the award. Her staff, her students, and her own three children were in attendance.
Congratulations to Principal Hepper.
Hepper’s investment in her school and community is ongoing. Here are some highlights provided by the Klamath County School District.
