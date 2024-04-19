Grants Pass Museum of Art featuring local authors at Book Faire to Remember

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Book Faire to Remember is happening at the Grants Pass Museum of Art on Friday evening.

The event features 24 local authors who will give personalized signings of their works.

The writers span several genres, from children’s books to travel, history, humor, romance, suspense, and so many more.

One of the authors, Keri Carter says writing is not just good for your brain.

“The thing that’s good for the soul is both reading and writing,” Carter said. “Because as authors, whether we write about fact or fiction, the elements of our lives they’re really what inspire us to write in some way.”

The book fair is happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Grants Pass Museum of Art. Attendance is free.

