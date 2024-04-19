City of Medford Planning Director Matt Brinkley on Medford Open Streets

Posted by Ben Blake April 19, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — Downtown Medford will see a bit more activity than usual this afternoon.

Medford Open Streets is happening from 4-8 pm tonight on Ivy St. between Main St. and 8th St.

This morning, Planning Director for the City of Medford joined Sunrise anchor Natalie Sirna on Sunrise to talk about the event and what it offers to the community.

While part of the street is closed, activities will be available across downtown Medford.

Medford Open Streets will be happening again Friday, May 17.

Watch the interview above or visit medfordopenstreets.org for more information.

Ben Blake
