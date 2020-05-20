Home
China slams Pompeo on Taiwan statements

BEIJING, China – China is criticizing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over a recent statement about Taiwan.

China’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that Pompeo seriously damaged the peace and stability of China-U.S. relations by congratulating Taiwan’s president on her inauguration.

The foreign ministry’s spokesman told reporters at a briefing Wednesday that China will take necessary countermeasures and the U.S. must bear the consequences.

Beijing considers the island nation off its coast to be a part of China.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen and her party won January’s presidential and parliamentary elections by a landslide, vowing to stand up to China.

China says Taiwan would be brought under Beijing’s control by force if needed.

The Chinese government cut off a formal talks mechanism with Taiwan in 2016 after Tsai first won the election.

