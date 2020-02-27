Chinese official denies claims of cover ups

LONDON (NBC) – A senior Chinese diplomat in Britain is rejecting claims that China has been covering up facts about the coronavirus outbreak.
Chen Wen, minister and first staff member at China’s London Embassy, also hailed the late Dr. Li Wenliang, who sounded an early warning about the virus, as “a hero.”
She told Sky News that her country had adopted “comprehensive, vigorous and thorough” measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which caused the COVID-19 illness.
On the subject of Fang Bin, the citizen journalist who posted videos of body bags at Wuhan hospitals before his disappearance earlier this month, Chen insisted that China was merely implementing the rule of law.
The rapidly spreading virus has infected more than 82,000 people globally and left more than 2,700 dead, most of them in China.