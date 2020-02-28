Home
Two men arrested in Merlin shooting case

Zachary Leahy (left) and Christopher Watson (right)

MERLIN, Ore. – Two men were arrested after a suspected drug deal went awry in Josephine County.

Oregon State Police said someone reported a shooting Tuesday night in the Merlin area.

Investigators didn’t release much information about the incident, but they did say a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to a hospital in Bend.

After the shooting, 30-year-old Zachary Leahy and 24-year-old Christopher Watson were arrested for assault and burglary.

According to OSP, the shooting appears to be associated with a marijuana deal.

