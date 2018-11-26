Christmas tree from Oregon arrives in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree has arrived.
This year’s tree comes from the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.
The 35-year-old, noble fir made its way from the Oregon Trail and cross country to its new home on the west front of the U.S. Capitol.
Up to 60,000 lights and 10,000 handmade ornaments from Oregon residents will soon adorn the 82-foot-high tree.
A public ceremony for the finished decorated tree will take place on December 5th.
Nikki Swanson with the U.S. Forest Service said, “This is a noble fir, it’s the first time we’ve ever had a noble fir as the Capitol Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest and all the people of Oregon are so happy and honored to provide this gift to the people of the United States of America.
“That’s the most amazing part of this journey. All of the communities that we visited along the Oregon Trail, every community that we went through was just filled with joy. I don’t think there will be another time in my life when there are 20 days of joy in a row. It was the most amazing thing. Everyone was so honored to have the tree come through, they signed the banners on the side wishing good will to all the people of America as we crossed the country.”
This is the second tree from Oregon to make it ways to the U.S. Capitol. The first one appeared in 2002.