City attorneys, DOJ work to finalize dissolution of former task force

Medford, Ore. — NBC5 News has learned the agencies involved in the multi-agency Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, are still tying up loose ends, nearly 3 years after it reorganized.
City attorneys for Medford and Central Point are working with the Department of Justice to divvy up remaining funds, equipment and the rights to the name.
In a statement to NBC5 News, Central Point City Attorney Sydnee Dreyer says, “Central Point is optimistic that the parties will be able to finalize the terms of an agreement in the near future. Once the agreement is finalized, Central Point is supportive of the City of Medford continuing to operate the SOHTCTF.”
Both city attorney’s for Medford and Central Point say they expect an agreement soon.
