Community stands against hate

Ashland, Ore. — Dozens packed the Ashland plaza to make their voices heard — that hate won’t be tolerated in their community.
Some were there standing up for immigrants after the recent executive order signed by President Trump.
Others were there after seeing flyers promoting hate speech posted around town and a truck that drove through covered with swastikas.
“We’re hearing from community members who are feeling unsafe and community members who are just saying this isn’t who our community is and we need to stand up,” explained Unite Oregon Regional Director Michelle Glass.
“We’re not going to put up with hatred in our communities. We want to be inclusive to everyone. Everyone deserves their equal rights in America,” said local resident Mary McDermott.
No matter the reason that brought people to the plaza, everyone was united in their message against hate.