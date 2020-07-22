City leaders join Portland mayor against deployment of federal officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – The mayors of more than a dozen cities have joined Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler in a letter asking federal forces to stay out.
The letter says federal officers have used excessive force against Portland protesters on a nightly basis.
The mayors accuse Attorney General William Barr and Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf of abuse of their power.
The letter noted that President Donald Trump also threatened to send forces to clear out protesters in Seattle and to clean up Chicago.
The mayors wrote these are tactics we expect from authoritarian regimes, not our democracy.
Last week, Oregon’s U.S. attorney called for an investigation into why some protesters were being detained by federal agents without badges.
The president said the effort was to protect federal property but protesters say the action itself has fueled the public’s outrage.