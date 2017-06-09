City of Grants Pass to renew public safety levy

Grants Pass, Ore. — Now that Josephine County is sitting comfortably with its levy passing, it’s the City of Grants Pass’ turn to place a levy on the ballot.
The Department of Public Safety currently has an active levy in place that will expire later this year. City council is now deciding if the price for the levy will stay the same.
“It’s been $1.79 assessed property value for the last eight or nine years. If that continues on, it will renew. If it changes up or down, then it will actually be listed as a new tax,” said Lieutenant Todd Moran, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
As far as what the money from the levy will go towards, the Department of Public Safety said it will remain the same – police, fire, and rescue.