City of Medford looks to annex 58 acres into city limits

MEDFORD, Ore.– Medford city limits may be expanding. Logos Public Charter School recently finished construction on its new school in West Medford. That could just be the beginning.
The City of Medford is looking at finalizing a decision that could affect a plot of 58 acres by bringing it into city limits.
“We’re looking at other opportunities to develop it for other kinds of recreational uses,” said Matt Brinkley, planning director for the city.
An opportunity has arisen for the City of Medford to bring new land into city limits. Located between North Ross Lane and Rossanley Drive, these two parcels could be open to new possibilities.
“Parks and recreation department is still in the process of exploring different options for development,” said Brinkley.
Previously, the land transitioned from the county to the city where it was held under the city’s urban growth boundary. Due to the need to annex both Rossanley and Ross Lane into the city, the 58 acres were included in that plan.
Currently, there are no plans to build any residential structures on the property other than the newly built Logos school. In a statement, executive director Sheryl Zimmerer said the school supports the annex and “believe it will simplify codes and services.”
“They would be working under our land development code and this offers several benefits for them because our signage regulations codes, for example, are a little more generous than the county’s,” said Brinkley.
If plans are approved, the project could create the first large community park in West Medford.
“This would be an opportunity to develop those kinds of recreational uses in that part of town,” said Brinkley.
A final public hearing will be tentatively scheduled for September 5 where the council will decide whether or not to approve this annexation.
