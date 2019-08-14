Home
Search continues for missing Phoenix man

PHOENIX, Ore. — The search continues for a missing Phoenix man who vanished more than a week ago.

Police say they don’t believe foul play is involved, but they can’t rule it out.

The 66-year-old, Gary Wayne Gausen, hasn’t been seen since August 3rd.

According to officers, he is new to the area and has been befriending the local transient community.

Gausen lives at the “Holiday RV Park” next to the Bear Creek Greenway.

Police say they searched his trailer after Gausen’s son reported him missing. They say nothing looked out of the ordinary.

“He has some medical issues where he needs medications so it’s very odd for him not to be in contact with his son,” said Chief Derek Bowker, Phoenix Police Dept.

Police say Gausen’s cell phone pinged multiple times across the street from the Centennial Golf Club.

After searching the area, officers were unable to locate him or his phone.

If you have any information about Gausen’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact police.

