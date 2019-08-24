City of Medford to discuss building code changes to mitigate wildfire risk

MEDFORD, Ore. — On Monday, the Medford Planning Commission will meet to discuss how to better protect residents and their homes from catastrophic wildfires.
They are proposing changes to building codes, whether it’s the kind of material used for decks or fences or requiring a minimum amount of defensible space around homes or structures.
“The idea is to make it as difficult as possible for fire to spread,” said Matt Brinkley, Planning Director for the City of Medford. “We hope that part of this whole initiative becomes educational for the public.”
If the proposal moves forward, it would only effect new developments.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.