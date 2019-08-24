Home
City of Medford to discuss putting electric fences in commercial zones

MEDFORD, Ore. — Currently, electric fences are only allowed in industrial and heavy commercial zones specifically for fencing outdoor storage.

A lobbyist for an electric fence company is proposing the change.

“This would put residential developments directly adjacent to commercial uses that could have electric fences… as well as parks where children tend to congregate, play,” said Matt Brinkley, Planning Director for the City of Medford.

Brinkley says the meeting on Monday is strictly to discuss and learn about the idea; it will not be voted on.

He says staff is skeptical about the proposal.

