City of Medford updating sidewalks downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — Construction in downtown Medford is underway as the city of Medford is working to improve the sidewalks and curb ramps.

The work is part of the city’s plan to keep the sidewalks in good shape and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Crews will be re-paving the sidewalks while also re-doing the ramps to make sure they’re at the right slope grade.

“The ADA accessibility is a federal requirement so that’s a federal regulation that the city has to follow,” Cory Crebin, Medford Director of Public Works, said. “The pavement overlay, we have a pavement management strategy for the city of Medford and essentially what we try to do is the appropriate maintenance at the right time.”

This year’s project will cost just over $2 million. The work on the ramps will continue over the next two months and the paving will start in the summer.

