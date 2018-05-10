City of Phoenix considers chronic nuisance ordinance

Medford, Ore.- The City of Phoenix is considering a new ordinance aimed at preventing nuisance activity.
The effort comes after some residents in Phoenix say they don’t feel safe in their neighborhood.
They say they’re hoping the city will help fix the issue by moving forward with the chronic nuisance ordinance.
Phoenix Mayor Chris Luz says the city is considering adopting the law, he just wants to make sure the language is specific to the city.
He says ideally it would give the city the ability to seek additional judicial remedies for any person or property that may generate nuisance complaints.
“There has to be a certain amount of complaints in a certain period of time, monthly, yearly, or quarterly,” said Luz. “There has to be a certain amount of complaints in that time and then the city could take action.”
The ordinance was spearheaded by a group of neighbors on Orchard Place who brought concerns to city councilors back in February.
They say they felt unsafe living next to a notorious drug house.
Councilors will discuss the topic during their next city council meeting on May 21.