Girl raises more than $1,200 for neighbors

Medford, Ore.- A little girl raised more than $1,200 for her neighbors who lost everything in a house fire last month.
Four-year-old Avery Pierce decided to set up a lemonade stand just days after her grandparents’ neighbor’s house burned down on East Medford’s Bowmont Circle.
It’s still unclear what caused the fire. However, Avery said she wanted to raise as much as she could so the family could buy toilets, toothbrushes and clothes.
JP Pierce, Avery’s father says the family was emotional when Avery handed them the money.
“The daughter was almost in tears, the mother was breaking down in tears and says she has a new best friend,” said Pierce.
Now, Pierce says they want to keep in contact with the family as much as possible.
“They want to play a part in her [Avery’s] life, they would like to see her often and they are they are rebuilding in that spot,” said Pierce.
Avery doesn’t plan to stop there. According to her father, Avery plans to do a good deed every Saturday and show people random acts of kindness. This weekend, Avery will be giving a pizza to the first homeless person she meets.