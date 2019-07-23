Climate-controlled doghouses debut at Portland grocery store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) Three Zupan stores in the Portland area are introducing DogSpot, a high-tech, temperature-controlled dog house that provides a safe and secure spot for your dog while you shop.
Using these doghouses is as simple as downloading an app and signing in. You open the app, in goes your furry friend and off to shopping you go.
Once your dog is inside, it’s fully safe and ready to go, says Micah Bell, Zupans Assistant Store Director. But its the idea of keeping your dog out of the elements as the hot summer is upon us. Its got A.C., it keeps it somewhere between 65 and 70 degrees so it’s just like the perfect little dog hotel.
These doghouses keep your pups from overheating and keeps them from being stolen. A vet-grade UVC light activates between each use to sanitize the doghouse killing bacteria, viruses, and mold. It’ll comfortably hold a dog that weighs up to 100 pounds.
With these, there is no longer a need to leave dogs at home when you go to the store and no need to keep them in the car instead, keep them enclosed in a comfortable place that could solve the ongoing problem of what to do with your dog when you go shopping.