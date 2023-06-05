Climber injured in rockfall on Mt. Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – A rockfall on Mount Shasta severely injured a climber Sunday morning.

The climber was hit by rockfall at over 11,000 feet, resulting in an open tibia/fibula fracture, according to the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center.

Rescue officials said a helicopter was needed to get the climber off the mountain to get treatment.

Search and rescue say rockfall is increasing because the upper mountain is melting out quickly.

They remind climbers to be overly cautious.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.