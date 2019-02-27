Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing young woman

MEDFORD, Ore. — Closing arguments wrapped up Tuesday in a murder trial NBC5 News has been covering this month.
35-year-old Todd Wilcox is accused of killing 23-year-old Ruch woman, Alexis Lynn Stormo, back in 2016.
Police say the incident occurred in July of 2016 at Todd Wilcox’s Ruch residence.
Todd’s brother, Shane, called police and told them Todd’s girlfriend, Alexis Stormo, had overdosed. But when police arrived, they found pools of blood and Stormo severely beaten.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution has been arguing the bruises and other marks on Todd’s hands show he beat Stormo to death.
They also say Todd Wilcox had a motive, telling police Stormo was cheating on him and cost him money in his marijuana business.
The defense, however, is painting a different picture.
They’re saying police investigated the crime poorly, not testing any of the DNA evidence at the scene and not investigating Todd’s brother, Shane, as a possible suspect more thoroughly.
The defense also brought in a close friend and neighbor of Stormo’s yesterday who testified he saw Shane cleaning up blood at his home. When he asked what he was doing, Shane told him “Alexis had an accident.”
This is a bench trial, so the judge is considering the verdict. He says he will make a decision Thursday morning.
Stay with NBC5 News for more updates on this developing story.
Amanda Rose is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. Amanda graduated from Columbia University earning a Master’s degree in Journalism. She also received a Bachelor’s degree in English with a specialization in literature from the University of British Columbia. She’s a Los Angeles native, but is thrilled to return to the beautiful Pacific Northwest and is passionate about reporting on the criminal justice system.