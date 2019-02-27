Power restored to thousands in Roseburg, still work to be done

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Pacific Power crews are continuing their work to restore power to thousands of customers in and around Roseburg.
The electrical utility provider said on February 25 during a period of heavy snowfall, more than 42,000 customers lost power.
On February 26, Pacific Power said power has been restored to many of those customers. However, 20,000 are still without electricity.
“Our crews are making steady progress restoring customers despite being hindered by recent road closures and tough weather conditions,” said David Lucas, vice president of operations. “That said, we still have a lot of our customers, especially in Douglas County, who will be spending another night without power. We appreciate the patience we have seen from customers who understand that our crews are facing some very challenging obstacles due to downed trees as they work to repair a tremendous amount of damage.”
In Douglas County, 150 crew members are working to repair larger transmission lines and electrical substations before they move on to local lines. They’re still working on providing solid restoration estimates to customers.
Pacific Power is reminding people to avoid using kerosene or propane heaters indoors without ample ventilation. Pipes can be protected by insulating them or by keeping faucets dripping so water doesn’t freeze and crack pipes.
If you’re using an electrical gas-powered generator, make sure it’s outside and well-ventilated. Also, avoid plugging generators into your home’s main fuse box or circuit breaker. This can create a feedback hazard for line crews.
Outage updates will be available at least hourly at pacificpower.net/outage.
Warming shelters are available in Douglas County at the following locations:
- Dream Center Warming Shelter
813 SE Lane Avenue, Roseburg
- Roseburg Rescue Mission
752 SE Pine Street, Roseburg,
- Sutherlin Community Center
150 Willamette Street, Sutherlin, OR
- Winston Foursquare Church ,
540 SE Main St, Winston
- Yoncalla Elementary Gym,
400 First Street, Yoncalla
- Drain Civic Center,
400 W. Ave, Drain