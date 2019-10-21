Coach who disarmed, consoled Portland student speaks out

Angel Granados-Diaz walked onto his northeast Portland, Oregon high school campus back in May armed with a shotgun loaded with a single shell. Newly-released surveillance video shows us what happened next.
Campus coach and security guard Keanon Lowe encountered Diaz at the entrance to a classroom. He grabbed the gun with one hand and reached for the crisis-stricken 19-year-old with the other.
What followed was a consoling hug and a conversation, allowing police time to respond and take control.
Coach Lowe has kept a relatively low profile for the last five months, only discussing that moment publicly a few times including this interview with Good Morning America after it happened.
“I feel like I was put in that room, in that moment for a reason, to protect those kids,” Lowe said. “I end up getting the gun from him. Getting the gun with my right hand and holding him off with my left hand and calling for a teacher to come grab the gun from me.”
The surveillance video confirms accounts from witnesses and likely reassures parents who had feared the worst on that summer day.
“By the grace of god nobody was hurt in this one so I’m very thankful for that,” one parent said.
Earlier this month, Diaz pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years of probation.
As part of the deal, he’ll get mental health and substance abuse treatment.
In a statement, the deputy district attorney confirmed Diaz never intended to hurt anyone other than himself.
The D.A.’s office also determined the weapon did not fire when Diaz pulled the trigger, giving a consoling coach time to act.