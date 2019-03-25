Coaches appear in court to face admissions scam charges

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTS/NBC) – The first slate of arraignments for the people charged in a nationwide college admissions scam took place today Monday in a Boston federal court.
12 coaches and key worldwide staff appeared in Moakley Federal Courthouse and they all plead not guilty.
Houston millionaire Martin Fox, URI tennis coach Gordon Ernst, Wake Forest volleyball coach Will Ferguson and USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic Were among those who stood in front of a judge.
The group was arraigned on a charge of racketeering conspiracy. All of them have been placed under travel restrictions.
The parents charged in the admissions scandal are expected to appear in court on this Friday.