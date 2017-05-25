Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues injured woman near Coos Bay

Warrenton, Ore. – The woman who suffered a leg injury on a hiking trail near Coos Bay was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the 69-year-old woman was hurt while hiking in Quail Creek Park on Wednesday.
Due to difficult terrain and the amount of time it would take ground crews to reach the woman, rescuers decided to use a helicopter to assist.
“This case exemplifies the importance having hoist capable assets in the area,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Busik, an operations specialist at Sector North Bend. “Because of the difficult terrain in the national park, we were able to get this woman the help she needed quickly when ground rescue might have taken hours”
The woman was taken to the Grants Pass airport where she was handed over to waiting emergency medical personnel.