A Coast Guard rescue swimmer escorts multiple people who were evacuated from their residences during a flood near Forks, WA, Monday, Nov. 15. The crew evacuated a total of 10 people, including several children, after receiving a request for assistance from Clallam County emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Sector Columbia River)

Coast Guard rescues 10 from Washington floodwaters

Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 16, 2021 2 Min Read
FORKS, Wash. – 10 people are safe after the Coast Guard used a helicopter to rescue them from rushing floodwaters in Washington. It happened Monday morning near Forks.

First responders requested Coast Guard assistance at around 8:00 a.m. when the currents got so strong they couldn’t use swift-water boats to get stranded people out of their homes.

The first helicopter to respond deployed a rescue swimmer who didn’t find anyone.

Then another helicopter crew arrived on the scene and discovered ten people at multiple residences. Four of them were children.

Rescuers evacuated those trapped people and transported them to nearby medical personnel.

All known residents of the area are now accounted for.

