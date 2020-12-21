Cocktail delivery may soon be allowed in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Senate passed a measure to allow the state’s struggling restaurant industry to sell cocktails to go.
With indoor dining currently banned in most Oregon counties due to COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants and bars continue to be hit hard.
Senate Bill 1801 aims to help the industry by allowing restaurants to sell and deliver cocktails, mixed drinks, and a single serving of wine in a sealed container to be consumed off-premises if a meal is also ordered.
The legislation also stipulates that third-party delivery platforms can’t charge restaurants more than 15% of the purchase price for the use of their platform’s services.
“Many of our favorite restaurants rely on the sale of our state’s renowned craft beer, wine, and spirits in order to earn a living and provide crucial jobs for our communities,” said Senator Steiner Hayward. “I’m grateful we were able to approve this assistance today.”
SB 1801 will now go to the Oregon State House of Representatives for consideration. If signed into law, it will expire 60 days after Governor Kate Brown rescinds the state of emergency.