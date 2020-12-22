Another coronavirus-related death reported in Josephine County

Home
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – An elderly woman reportedly died from complications relating to COVID-19 in Josephine County. This brings the disease’s death toll to 19 in the county.

Public health officials said the latest death was a 95-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 3 and died on December 19 at a long-term care facility in Josephine County. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.

As of the morning of December 21, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 1,006 cases of COVID-19 reported in Josephine County.

