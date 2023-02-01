Common Block Brewing Company expanding to Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Common Block Brewing Company announced it’s expanding.

A new second brewpub is headed to Klamath Falls.

It will be in the historic downtown creamery building where Klamath Basin Brewing Co. used to be.

Renovations started this winter at the 7,500-square-foot building.

Common Block is planning for this location to seat 250 people and hold a 15-barrel brewing system.

The brewing company says it plans to offer the same menu in Klamath Falls and of course, craft beer.

Rachel Koning with Common Block Brewing said, “It’s going to be certainly easier for us to mimic the feel we have going on at Common Block right now as far as the outdoor seating and the menu and it also has a lot of brewing operations for us to expand our brewery operations.”

Common Block said there are already plans for a Klamath Falls specialty beer.

The new location should open this summer.