Investigators uncover suspected BHO lab after fire in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – A suspected cannabis extraction lab was uncovered after a structure went up in flames between Medford and Jacksonville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon, a warehouse/barn caught fire in the 500 block of Arnold Lane.

Police said they determined the property where the warehouse was located housed over 1,000 pounds of processed illegal marijuana and a suspected unlicensed butane honey oil lab.

JCSO said the warehouse was mostly destroyed in the fire.

According to deputies, two people were caught trying to leave the scene moments after first responders arrived. One of them, identified as 34-year-old Tarlon Smith of Massachusetts, was charged with first-degree arson, unlawful manufacturing of marijuana, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The second suspect, who wasn’t named by police, was reportedly released pending charges.