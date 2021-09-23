Community members making flags to brighten spirits after Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. —A group of women in Talent are working to brighten up the community of Talent as it rebuilds a year after the Almeda Fire. Erin Douglas came up with the idea after she says she saw the tragedy the community has been through and wanted to help.
Douglas and her neighborhood began making what they’re calling hope flags, for people to display around town. The flags are free to neighbors in the FEMA trailers, those who lost a home, are rebuilding, or just those who want to show the community some love.
“Let’s spread a little love and joy and try to uplift the community because we know this is going to be a long haul,” said Douglas.
If you would like a flag, you can find one on the porch at Star Properties in Talent. So far 75 flags have been given out.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.